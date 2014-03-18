FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 10 trln rupiah of bonds, yields mixed
March 18, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 10 trln rupiah of bonds, yields mixed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 10 trillion rupiah ($885.54 million) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, with mixed weighted average yields for 1-year
T-bills, 5-year and 15-year bonds compared with the previous
auction on March 4. 
    Total incoming bids were 28.38 trillion rupiah.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
    
              10-mth     1-yr      5-yr      15-yr      20-yr
              T-bill     T-bill    <IDFR006  <IDFR0071  <IDFR0068=
                                   9=>       =>         >
 Incoming     1.150      2.086     6.992     11.7088    6.4415
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning      1          0.250     4.1       1.050      3.6
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 -            1.000      0.125     3.580     0.735      3.465
 Competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Non        0.000      0.125     0.520     0.315      0.135
 competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 Lowest       5.90000    6.26000   7.57000   8.30000    8.42000
 yield (pct)                                            
 Highest      6.60000    7.00000   7.95000   8.57000    8.75000
 yield (pct)                                            
 Weighted     6.21750    6.36080   7.65641   8.30524    8.46607
 avg yield                                              
 Bid-to-cove  1.15       8.34      1.71      11.15      1.79
 r ratio                                                
                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
    
($1 = 11,292.5 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)

