TABLE-Indonesia sells 8 trln rupiah of bonds, most yields higher
April 15, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 8 trln rupiah of bonds, most yields higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 8
trillion rupiah ($699.5 million) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, with most weighted average yields higher than the
previous auction on April 2. 
    Total incoming bids were 15.149 trillion rupiah.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
    
              10-mth     1-yr      10-yr     15-yr      20-yr
              T-bill     T-bill    <IDFR007  <IDFR0071  <IDFR0068=
                                   0=>       =>         >
 Incoming     1.2950     1.7910    5.3225    1.9285     4.8124
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning      0.450      0.550     3.4       1.5        2.1
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 -            0.225      0.275     3.365     1.465      2.075
 Competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Non        0.225      0.275     0.035     0.035      0.025
 competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 Lowest       6.00000    6.12000   7.80000   8.15000    8.39000
 yield (pct)                                            
 Highest      6.49000    6.75000   8.00000   8.51000    8.58000
 yield (pct)                                            
 Weighted     6.14933    6.34509   7.83970   8.21713    8.39987
 avg yield                                              
 Bid-to-cove  2.88       3.26      1.57      1.29       2.29
 r ratio                                                
                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
 
 ($1 = 11,437.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
