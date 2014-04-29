FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 8 trln rupiah of bonds, as targeted

JAKARTA, April 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 8 trillion rupiah ($690.46 million) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, as targeted, with most weighted average yields
higher than the last auction on April 15.
    Total incoming bids were 16.9 trillion rupiah and the
highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.99 for three-month T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
    
              3-mth    1-yr     5-yr     15-yr    20-yr    30-yr
              T-bill   T-bill   <IDFR00  <IDFR00  <IDFR00  <IDFR004
                                69=>     71=>     68=>     4=>
 Incoming     3.2950   2.1010   3.9275   3.2450   2.0720   2.2595
 bids (trln                                                
 rph)                                                      
 Winning      0.5500   0.5000   1.5500   2.8500   1.5000   1.0500
 bids (trln                                                
 rph)                                                      
 -            0.5500   0.2500   1.5500   2.8300   1.5000   1.0500
 Competitive                                               
 bids                                                      
 (trln rph)                                                
 - Non        0        0.2500   0        0.0200   0.0000   0.0000
 competitive                                               
 bids                                                      
 (trln rph)                                                
 Lowest       5.50000  7.00000  7.56000  8.30000  8.50000  8.65000
 yield (pct)                                               
 Highest      6.50000  6.50000  7.73000  8.51000  8.80000  9.00000
 yield (pct)                                               
 Weighted     5.59909  6.52000  7.60903  8.35895  8.52891  8.74829
 avg yield                                                 
 Bid-to-cove  5.99     4.20     2.53     1.14     1.38     2.15
 r ratio                                                   
                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,586.5 Rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

