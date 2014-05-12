FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 10 trln rupiah of bonds, yields mixed
#Asia
May 12, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 10 trln rupiah of bonds, yields mixed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10
trillion rupiah ($867.3 million) of bonds at an auction on
Monday, higher than an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah,
with mixed weighted average yields compared with the April 29
auction.
    Total incoming bids were 14.2 trillion rupiah and the
highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.90 for the one-year T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
    
              9-mth   1-yr    10-yr        15-yr        20-yr
              T-bill  T-bill                                       
 Incoming     1.5910  1.8960  3.8360       5.3705       1.4873
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning      1.0000  1.0000  2.8500       3.9500       1.2000
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 -            0.7000  0.5000  2.6000       3.7500       1.2000
 Competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Non        0.3000  0.5000  0.2500       0.2000       0
 competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 Lowest       6.0000  6.2000  7.94000      8.43000      8.50000
 yield (pct)  0       0                                 
 Highest      7.0000  7.2500  8.25000      8.56000      9.00000
 yield (pct)  0       0                                 
 Weighted     6.2741  6.4395  8.00992      8.46535      8.57281
 avg yield    4       0                                 
 Bid-to-cove  1.59    1.90    1.35         1.36         1.24
 r ratio                                                
                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
 
 ($1 = 11,530 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
