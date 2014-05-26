FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 8.1 trln rupiah of bonds, yields higher
May 26, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 8.1 trln rupiah of bonds, yields higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 8.1 trillion rupiah ($697.37 million) of bonds at an
auction on Monday, higher than an indicative target of 8
trillion rupiah, with higher weighted average yields compared
with the last sales on May 12.
    Total incoming bids were 15.1 trillion rupiah and the
highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.80 for the nine-month T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.    
              9-mth    1-yr     5-yr       15-yr      20-yr
              T-bill   T-bill   <IDFR0069  <IDFR0071             
                                =>         =>         
 Incoming     3.7760   2.1430   2.4860     5.3480     1.3560
 bids (trln                                           
 rph)                                                 
 Winning      1.3500   -        2.0000     4.0000     0.7500
 bids (trln                                           
 rph)                                                 
 -            0.6750   -        2.0000     3.8000     0.7500
 Competitive                                          
 bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                           
 - Non        0.6750   -        -          0.2000     -
 competitive                                          
 bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                           
 Lowest       6.30000  6.40000  7.62000    8.48000    8.59000
 yield (pct)                                          
 Highest      7.00000  7.00000  8.53000    8.70000    8.81000
 yield (pct)                                          
 Weighted     6.34889  -        7.66608    8.52988    8.63929
 avg yield                                            
 Bid-to-cove  2.80     -        1.24       1.34       1.81
 r ratio                                              
                                           
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,615 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Sunil Nair)

