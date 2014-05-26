TABLE-Indonesia sells 8.1 trln rupiah of bonds, yields higher

JAKARTA, May 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 8.1 trillion rupiah ($697.37 million) of bonds at an auction on Monday, higher than an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, with higher weighted average yields compared with the last sales on May 12. Total incoming bids were 15.1 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.80 for the nine-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 9-mth 1-yr 5-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0069 <IDFR0071 => => Incoming 3.7760 2.1430 2.4860 5.3480 1.3560 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.3500 - 2.0000 4.0000 0.7500 bids (trln rph) - 0.6750 - 2.0000 3.8000 0.7500 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 0.6750 - - 0.2000 - competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.30000 6.40000 7.62000 8.48000 8.59000 yield (pct) Highest 7.00000 7.00000 8.53000 8.70000 8.81000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.34889 - 7.66608 8.52988 8.63929 avg yield Bid-to-cove 2.80 - 1.24 1.34 1.81 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,615 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Sunil Nair)