TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

JAKARTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15 trillion rupiah (1.28 billion US dollar) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 31.1 trillion rupiah, the highest since March this year. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.87 for the 10-year bond. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 15-yr 30-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR00 <IDFR00 <IDFR00 <IDFR00 69=> 70=> 71=> 67=> Incoming 2.2010 3.6290 7.6776 6.6030 7.9812 2.9908 bids (trln rph) Winning bids 1.0000 2.0000 4.1000 2.3000 3.8000 1.8000 (trln rph) - 1.0000 1.5000 4.1000 1.61000 3.55000 1.64500 Competitive 0 bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.5000 - 0.69000 0.25000 0.15500 competitive 0 bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 5.8500 6.8000 7.96000 8.16000 8.52000 8.90000 (pct) 0 0 Highest 7.0000 7.0500 8.12000 8.40000 8.70000 9.25000 yield (pct) 0 0 Weighted avg 5.9510 6.9319 7.99000 8.21812 8.53981 9.03995 yield 0 1 Bid-to-cover 2.20 1.81 1.87 2.87 2.10 1.66 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. (1 US dollar = 11,740 rupiah)