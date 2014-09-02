FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 2, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 15 trillion rupiah (1.28 billion US dollar) of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 10
trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 31.1 trillion rupiah, the highest
since March this year.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.87 for the 10-year
bond.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
               3-mth   1-yr    5-yr     10-yr    15-yr    30-yr
               T-bill  T-bill  <IDFR00  <IDFR00  <IDFR00  <IDFR00
                               69=>     70=>     71=>     67=>
 Incoming      2.2010  3.6290  7.6776   6.6030   7.9812   2.9908
 bids (trln                                               
 rph)                                                     
 Winning bids  1.0000  2.0000  4.1000   2.3000   3.8000   1.8000
 (trln rph)                                               
 -             1.0000  1.5000  4.1000   1.61000  3.55000  1.64500
 Competitive           0                                  
 bids                                                     
 (trln rph)                                               
 - Non         -       0.5000  -        0.69000  0.25000  0.15500
 competitive           0                                  
 bids                                                     
 (trln rph)                                               
 Lowest yield  5.8500  6.8000  7.96000  8.16000  8.52000  8.90000
 (pct)         0       0                                  
 Highest       7.0000  7.0500  8.12000  8.40000  8.70000  9.25000
 yield (pct)   0       0                                  
 Weighted avg  5.9510  6.9319  7.99000  8.21812  8.53981  9.03995
 yield         0       1                                  
 Bid-to-cover  2.20    1.81    1.87     2.87     2.10     1.66
 ratio                                                    
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
    
(1 US dollar = 11,740 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by xx)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.