September 16, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, as targeted

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 10 trillion rupiah ($836.12 million) of conventional bonds
at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted, the ministry's debt
office said.
    Total incoming bids were 24.24 trillion rupiah, lower than
31.1 trillion rupiah in the previous sales.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.72 for the 10-year
bond.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
               10-mth     1-yr      5-yr       10-yr    20-yr
               T-bill     T-bill    <IDFR0069  <IDFR00  <IDFR0068
                                    =>         70=>     =>
 Incoming      4.0000     3.1800    5.0300     7.3386   4.6940
 bids (trln                                             
 rph)                                                   
 Winning bids  2.0000     -         3.05000    2.7000   2.2500
 (trln rph)                                             
 -             1.5000     -         3.05000    1.96000  1.76500
 Competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 - Non         0.50000    -         -          0.74000  0.48500
 competitive                                            
 bids                                                   
 (trln rph)                                             
 Lowest yield  6.60000    6.85000   8.01000    8.28000  8.82000
 (pct)                                                  
 Highest       7.00000    7.15000   8.07000    8.54000  9.04000
 yield (pct)                                            
 Weighted avg  6.61560    -         8.04980    8.30677  8.86988
 yield                                                  
 Bid-to-cover  2.00       -         1.65       2.72     2.09
 ratio                                                  
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.  
($1=11,960 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma in Jakarta;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

