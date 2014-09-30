FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 7.75 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target
September 30, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 7.75 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 7.75
trillion rupiah ($636.3 million) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, lower than an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 19.87 trillion rupiah, lower than
24.24 trillion rupiah from the previous sales.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.04 for the 20-year
bond.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
               3-mth    1-yr     5-yr       15-yr      20-yr
               T-bill   T-bill   <IDFR      <IDFR0071  <IDFR0068
                                 0069=>     =>         =>
 Incoming      4.0805   3.3000   2.4230     5.2770     4.7860
 bids (trln                                            
 rph)                                                  
 Winning bids  1.0000   3.0000   -          2.8000     0.9500
 (trln rph)                                            
 -             1.0000   1.5000   -          2.55000    0.66500
 Competitive                                           
 bids                                                  
 (trln rph)                                            
 - Non         -        1.5000   -          0.25000    0.28500
 competitive                                           
 bids                                                  
 (trln rph)                                            
 Lowest yield  6.25000  6.90000  8.29000    8.87000    9.00000
 (pct)                                                 
 Highest       7.00000  7.50000  8.55000    9.06000    9.50000
 yield (pct)                                           
 Weighted avg  6.33975  7.05517  -          8.93967    9.05940
 yield                                                 
 Bid-to-cover  4.08     1.10     -          1.88       5.04
 ratio                                                 
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.

($1 = 12,180 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma in Jakarta;
Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
