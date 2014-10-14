FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
#Asia
October 14, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 12 trillion rupiah ($983.20 million) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 8 trillion
rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 32.85 trillion rupiah, higher than
19.87 trillion rupiah from the previous sales.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 6.46 for the 10-year
bond.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
              10-mth  1-yr    5-yr    10-yr    15-yr  30-yr
              T-bill  T-bill  <IDFR   <IDFR00  <IDFR  <IDFR00
                              0069=>  70=>     0071=  67=>
                                               >      
 Incoming     4.0900  6.4400  5.2360  8.4044   6.923  1.7570
 bids (trln                                    0      
 rph)                                                 
 Winning      1.0000  2.0000  3.3500  1.3000   2.900  1.4500
 bids (trln                                    0      
 rph)                                                 
 -            0.5000  1.0000  3.3500  0.9100   2.495  1.4500
 Competitive                                   00     
 bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                           
 - Non        0.5000  1.0000  -       0.3900   0.405  -
 competitive                                   00     
 bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                           
 Lowest       6.6500  6.9000  8.0700  8.30000  8.710  8.96000
 yield (pct)  0       0       0                00     
 Highest      7.2500  7.3000  8.3000  8.50000  9.000  9.24000
 yield (pct)  0       0       0                00     
 Weighted     6.7627  7.0207  8.1442  8.31704  8.743  9.12930
 avg yield    0       5       1                37     
 Bid-to-cove  4.09    3.22    1.56    6.46     2.39   1.21
 r ratio                                              
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
    
(1 US dollar = 12,205 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
