TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rupiah at bond auction, as targeted
January 6, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rupiah at bond auction, as targeted

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold
12 trillion rupiah ($948.24 million) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, as targeted. 
    Total incoming bids were 22.875 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 6.63 for the three-month
T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
              3-mth     1-yr      9-yr       19-yr
              T-bill    T-bill    <IDFR0070        
                                  =>         
 Incoming     6.6250    5.5170    6.6980     4.03550
 bids (trln                                  
 rph)                                        
 Winning      1.0000    4.0000    3.4500     3.5500
 bids (trln                                  
 rph)                                        
 -            1.0000    2.1300    3.2650     3.5500
 Competitive                                 
 bids                                        
 (trln rph)                                  
 - Non        -         1.8700    0.1850     -
 competitive                                 
 bids                                        
 (trln rph)                                  
 Lowest       5.98000   6.75000   7.96000    8.34000
 yield (pct)                                 
 Highest      6.50000   7.25000   8.50000    8.81000
 yield (pct)                                 
 Weighted     5.99700   6.91849   8.03075    8.43958
 avg yield                                   
 Bid-to-cove  6.63      1.38      1.94       1.14
 r ratio                                     
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.

 ($1 = 12,655 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

