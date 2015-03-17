FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 6.75 trln rupiah at bond auction
March 17, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 6.75 trln rupiah at bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 6.75 trillion rupiah ($512.72 million) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below its indicative target of 10
trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 17.28 trillion rupiah, lower than
22.842 trillion rupiah on Mar. 3.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.74 for the four-year
bonds.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
                1-yr        4-yr         14-yr        29-yr
                T-bill                                           
 Incoming bids  4.635       6.6013       4.167        1.8745
 (trln rph)                                           
 Winning bids   3.00        1.15         1.70         0.9
 (trln rph)                                           
 - Competitive  1.641       0.805        1.70         0.9
 bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                           
 - Non          1.359       0.345        -            -
 competitive                                          
 bids                                                 
 (trln rph)                                           
 Lowest yield   5.75000     7.23000      7.60000      8.00000
 (pct)                                                
 Highest yield  6.75000     7.50000      7.92000      8.30000
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted avg   5.92043     7.27938      7.62988      8.02978
 yield                                                
 Bid-to-cover   1.55        5.74         2.45         2.08
 ratio                                                
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry
($1 = 13,165.0000 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

