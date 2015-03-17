TABLE-Indonesia raises 6.75 trln rupiah at bond auction

JAKARTA, March 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 6.75 trillion rupiah ($512.72 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below its indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 17.28 trillion rupiah, lower than 22.842 trillion rupiah on Mar. 3. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.74 for the four-year bonds. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr 4-yr 14-yr 29-yr T-bill Incoming bids 4.635 6.6013 4.167 1.8745 (trln rph) Winning bids 3.00 1.15 1.70 0.9 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.641 0.805 1.70 0.9 bids (trln rph) - Non 1.359 0.345 - - competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 5.75000 7.23000 7.60000 8.00000 (pct) Highest yield 6.75000 7.50000 7.92000 8.30000 (pct) Weighted avg 5.92043 7.27938 7.62988 8.02978 yield Bid-to-cover 1.55 5.74 2.45 2.08 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry ($1 = 13,165.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)