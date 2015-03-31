TABLE-Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, as targeted

JAKARTA, March 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10 trillion rupiah ($765.11 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with an indicative target. Total incoming bids were 15.188 trillion rupiah, lower than the 17.278 trillion rupiah received on March 17. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.52 for the three-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 9-yr 19-yr T-bill T-bill Incoming bids 3.516 2.901 4.9991 3.7721 (trln rph) Winning bids 1.00 2.00 3.90 3.10 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.00 1.00 3.68 2.84 bids (trln rph) - Non - 1.00 0.22 0.26 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 5.35000 5.95000 7.40000 7.70000 (pct) Highest yield 6.25000 7.00000 7.64000 7.93000 (pct) Weighted avg 5.40205 6.11300 7.43877 7.77844 yield Bid-to-cover 3.52 1.45 1.28 1.22 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,070.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)