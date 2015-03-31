FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, as targeted
March 31, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, as targeted

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 10 trillion rupiah ($765.11 million) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with an indicative
target.
    Total incoming bids were 15.188 trillion rupiah, lower than
the 17.278 trillion rupiah received on March 17.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.52 for the three-month
T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
                3-mth       1-yr        9-yr         19-yr
                T-bill      T-bill                              
 Incoming bids  3.516       2.901       4.9991       3.7721
 (trln rph)                                          
 Winning bids   1.00        2.00        3.90         3.10
 (trln rph)                                          
 - Competitive  1.00        1.00        3.68         2.84
 bids                                                
 (trln rph)                                          
 - Non          -           1.00        0.22         0.26
 competitive                                         
 bids                                                
 (trln rph)                                          
 Lowest yield   5.35000     5.95000     7.40000      7.70000
 (pct)                                               
 Highest yield  6.25000     7.00000     7.64000      7.93000
 (pct)                                               
 Weighted avg   5.40205     6.11300     7.43877      7.77844
 yield                                               
 Bid-to-cover   3.52        1.45        1.28         1.22
 ratio                                               
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.

($1 = 13,070.0000 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

