TABLE-Indonesia raises 11.8 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
May 11, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 11.8 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 11.8
trillion rupiah ($897.3 million) worth of conventional bonds at
an auction on Monday, above an indicative target of 8 trillion
rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 13.302 trillion rupiah, nearly
double the 7.905 trillion rupiah received on April 28.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.50 for the one-year
T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
                3-mth       1-yr        9-yr         19-yr
                T-bill      T-bill                              
 Incoming bids  1.351       1.500       7.4823       2.9695 
 (trln rph)                                          
 Winning bids   1.25        0.60        7.20         2.75 
 (trln rph)                                          
 - Competitive  1.25        0.30        6.52         2.09
 bids                                                
 (trln rph)                                          
 - Non          -           0.30        0.68         0.66
 competitive                                         
 bids                                                
 (trln rph)                                          
 Lowest yield   5.55        6.30        8.05         8.40
 (pct)                                               
 Highest yield  6.75        6.70        8.49         9.00
 (pct)                                               
 Weighted avg   5.7692      6.52767     8.16169      8.47925
 yield                                               
 Bid-to-cover   1.08        2.50        1.04         1.08
 ratio                                               
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
    
($1 = 13,150 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

