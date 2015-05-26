FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 7.2 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target
May 26, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 7.2 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 7.2 trillion rupiah ($545.25 million) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 10
trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 11.593 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.81 for the 19-year
bonds.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
                9-mth       9-yr         19-yr
                T-bill                              
 Incoming bids  2.351       6.974        2.268 
 (trln rph)                              
 Winning bids   1.85        4.10         1.25
 (trln rph)                              
 - Competitive  1.85        3.47         1.10
 bids                                    
 (trln rph)                              
 - Non          -           0.63         0.15
 competitive                             
 bids                                    
 (trln rph)                              
 Lowest yield   6.30        8.15         8.37
 (pct)                                   
 Highest yield  7.10        8.35         8.60
 (pct)                                   
 Weighted avg   6.60059     8.19942      8.40755
 yield                                   
 Bid-to-cover   1.27        1.70         1.81
 ratio                                   
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
    
($1 = 13,205 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

