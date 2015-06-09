FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
June 9, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.13 billion) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10
trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 25.280 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.19 for the 1-year
T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
                3-mth       1-yr       6-yr         14-yr
                T-bill      T-bill                             
 Incoming bids  1.721       1.970      7.799        13.7903
 (trln rph)                                         
 Winning bids   1.000       0.900      5.450        7.650
 (trln rph)                                         
 - Competitive  1.000       0.450      5.450        7.015
 bids                                               
 (trln rph)                                         
 - Non          -           0.450      -            0.635
 competitive                                        
 bids                                               
 (trln rph)                                         
 Lowest yield   5.85000     6.80000    8.49000      8.79000
 (pct)                                              
 Highest yield  6.75000     7.50000    8.89000      9.25000
 (pct)                                              
 Weighted avg   6.31820     6.93000    8.59083      8.87774
 yield                                              
 Bid-to-cover   1.72        2.19       1.43         1.80
 ratio                                              
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
    

($1 = 13,300 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

