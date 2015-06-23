TABLE-Indonesia raises 18 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

JAKARTA, June 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.36 billion) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 40.01 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.20 for the 14-year bonds. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 10-mth 6-yr 11-yr 14-yr 19-yr T-bill <IDFR0053 <IDFR0056 <IDFR00 <IDFR0068 => => 71=> => Incoming 2.650 8.221 16.4975 9.4425 3.1965 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.900 7.400 4.900 2.250 1.550 bids (trln rph) - 1.900 7.360 4.130 1.875 1.205 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.040 0.770 0.375 0.345 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.49000 8.19000 8.34000 8.40000 8.50000 yield (pct) Highest 7.00000 8.50000 8.58000 8.80000 9.00000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.69921 8.24853 8.36990 8.42989 8.53585 avg yield Bid-to-cove 1.39 1.11 3.37 4.20 2.06 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,250 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)