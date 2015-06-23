FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 18 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
June 23, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 18 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.36 billion) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 12
trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 40.01 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.20 for the 14-year
bonds.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
              10-mth    6-yr       11-yr      14-yr    19-yr
              T-bill    <IDFR0053  <IDFR0056  <IDFR00  <IDFR0068
                        =>         =>         71=>     =>
 Incoming     2.650     8.221      16.4975    9.4425   3.1965
 bids (trln                                            
 rph)                                                  
 Winning      1.900     7.400      4.900      2.250    1.550
 bids (trln                                            
 rph)                                                  
 -            1.900     7.360      4.130      1.875    1.205
 Competitive                                           
 bids                                                  
 (trln rph)                                            
 - Non        -         0.040      0.770      0.375    0.345
 competitive                                           
 bids                                                  
 (trln rph)                                            
 Lowest       6.49000   8.19000    8.34000    8.40000  8.50000
 yield (pct)                                           
 Highest      7.00000   8.50000    8.58000    8.80000  9.00000
 yield (pct)                                           
 Weighted     6.69921   8.24853    8.36990    8.42989  8.53585
 avg yield                                             
 Bid-to-cove  1.39      1.11       3.37       4.20     2.06
 r ratio                                               
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.

($1 = 13,250 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
