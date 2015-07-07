FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indonesia raises 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.13 billion) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10
trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 26.42 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.04 for the 11-year
bonds.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
              3-mth       1-yr T-bill  11-yr        21-yr
              T-bill                                           
 Incoming     2.372       2.550        12.465       9.0335
 bids (trln                                         
 rph)                                               
 Winning      1.000       2.000        4.100        7.900
 bids (trln                                         
 rph)                                               
 -            1.000       1.000        3.880        7.175 
 Competitive                                        
 bids                                               
 (trln rph)                                         
 - Non        -           1.000        0.220        0.725
 competitive                                        
 bids                                               
 (trln rph)                                         
 Lowest       5.95000     6.75000      8.10000      8.31000
 yield (pct)                                        
 Highest      7.00000     7.05000      8.35000      8.60000
 yield (pct)                                        
 Weighted     6.20290     6.88400      8.11830      8.37414
 avg yield                                          
 Bid-to-cove  2.37        1.28         3.04         1.14
 r ratio                                            
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
    
($1 = 13,318.0000 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.