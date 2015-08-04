FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
August 4, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold
15 trillion rupiah ($1.11 billion) worth of conventional bonds
at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10
trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 28.062 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.65 for the three-month
T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
              3-mth       1-yr T-bill   6-yr         16-yr
              T-bill                                            
 Incoming     2.650       2.476         16.466       6.470
 bids (trln                                          
 rph)                                                
 Winning      1.000       1.500         8.200        4.300
 bids (trln                                          
 rph)                                                
 -            1.000       1.500         6.385        3.802
 Competitive                                         
 bids                                                
 (trln rph)                                          
 - Non        -           -             1.815        0.498
 competitive                                         
 bids                                                
 (trln rph)                                          
 Lowest       6.19000     6.85000       8.31000      8.77000
 yield (pct)                                         
 Highest      6.85000     7.50000       8.80000      9.10000
 yield (pct)                                         
 Weighted     6.22650     6.94313       8.33505      8.84979
 avg yield                                           
 Bid-to-cove  2.65        1.65          2.01         1.50
 r ratio                                             
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,483 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

