TABLE-Indonesia raises 15 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.11 billion) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 28.062 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.65 for the three-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr T-bill 6-yr 16-yr T-bill Incoming 2.650 2.476 16.466 6.470 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.000 1.500 8.200 4.300 bids (trln rph) - 1.000 1.500 6.385 3.802 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - - 1.815 0.498 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.19000 6.85000 8.31000 8.77000 yield (pct) Highest 6.85000 7.50000 8.80000 9.10000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.22650 6.94313 8.33505 8.84979 avg yield Bid-to-cove 2.65 1.65 2.01 1.50 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,483 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)