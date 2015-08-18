FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
August 18, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 12 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 12 trillion rupiah worth of conventional bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 8 trillion
rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 20.89 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.4 for the nine-month
T-bill.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
              9-mth       6-yr          11-yr        16-yr
              T-bill                                            
 Incoming     4.805       7.830         6.495        1.755
 bids (trln                                          
 rph)                                                
 Winning      2.000       5.550         4.450        -
 bids (trln                                          
 rph)                                                
 -            2.000       5.135         3.115        -
 Competitive                                         
 bids                                                
 (trln rph)                                          
 - Non        -           0.415         1.335        -
 competitive                                         
 bids                                                
 (trln rph)                                          
 Lowest       6.45000     8.28000       8.55000      8.98000
 yield (pct)                                         
 Highest      7.00000     8.67000       8.90000      9.25000
 yield (pct)                                         
 Weighted     6.63470     8.40462       8.56968      -
 avg yield                                           
 Bid-to-cove  2.40        1.41          1.46         -
 r ratio                                             
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.

 (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy and Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta;
Editing by Sunil Nair)

