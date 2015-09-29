FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 1.55 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 1.55 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 1.55 trillion rupiah ($105.59 million) worth of
conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, far below the
indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 8.254 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.96 for the 9-month
T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
              9-mth       6-yr         11-yr        16-yr
              T-bill                                           
 Incoming     1.080       2.990        2.671        1.513
 bids (trln                                         
 rph)                                               
 Winning      0.550       -            -            1.000
 bids (trln                                         
 rph)                                               
 -            -           -            -            -
 Competitive                                        
 bids                                               
 (trln rph)                                         
 - Non        -           -            -            -
 competitive                                        
 bids                                               
 (trln rph)                                         
 Lowest       7.30000     9.55000      9.80000      9.77000
 yield (pct)                                        
 Highest      10.25000    10.00000     10.15000     10.20000
 yield (pct)                                        
 Weighted     7.97182     -            -            9.80750
 avg yield                                          
 Bid-to-cove  1.96        -            -            1.51
 r ratio                                            
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 14,680 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; ; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)


