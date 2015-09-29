TABLE-Indonesia raises 1.55 trln rupiah at bond auction, below target

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 1.55 trillion rupiah ($105.59 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, far below the indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 8.254 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.96 for the 9-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 9-mth 6-yr 11-yr 16-yr T-bill Incoming 1.080 2.990 2.671 1.513 bids (trln rph) Winning 0.550 - - 1.000 bids (trln rph) - - - - - Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - - - - competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 7.30000 9.55000 9.80000 9.77000 yield (pct) Highest 10.25000 10.00000 10.15000 10.20000 yield (pct) Weighted 7.97182 - - 9.80750 avg yield Bid-to-cove 1.96 - - 1.51 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 14,680 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)