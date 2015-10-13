FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 9 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
October 13, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 9 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 9 trillion rupiah ($661.04 million) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 8
trillion rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 11.196 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.54 for the three-month
t-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            3-mth     1-yr      6-yr       11-yr     21-yr
            T-bill    T-bill    <IDFR0053  <IDFR005             
                                =>         6=>       
 Incoming   1.001     1.580     1.816      4.6245    2.1743 
 bids                                                
 (trln                                               
 rph)                                                
 Winning    0.650     1.300     1.450      3.800     1.800 
 bids                                                
 (trln                                               
 rph)                                                
 -          0.650     0.650     1.237      3.730     1.790 
 Competiti                                           
 ve bids                                             
 (trln                                               
 rph)                                                
 - Non      -         0.650     0.213      0.070     0.010 
 competiti                                           
 ve bids                                             
 (trln                                               
 rph)                                                
 Lowest     5.85000   7.00000   8.40000    8.44000   8.82000
 yield                                               
 (pct)                                               
 Highest    7.25000   8.00000   8.95000    8.95000   10.12000
 yield                                               
 (pct)                                               
 Weighted   6.23231   7.38077   8.48327    8.54727   8.86558
 avg yield                                           
 Bid-to-co  1.54      1.22      1.25       1.22      1.21
 ver ratio                                           
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. 

($1 = 13,615.0000 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
