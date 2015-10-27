FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
October 27, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 10 trillion rupiah ($734.21 million) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 7 trillion
rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 12.66 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.99 for the eight-month
t-bill.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            8-mth     6-yr      11-yr      16-yr     29-yr
            T-bill    <IDFR005  <IDFR0056  <IDFR007             
                      3=>       =>         3=>       
 Incoming   1.790     1.985     4.492      3.1135    1.276
 bids                                                
 (trln                                               
 rph)                                                
 Winning    0.900     1.200     4.100      2.900     0.900
 bids                                                
 (trln                                               
 rph)                                                
 -          0.900     1.150     4.100      2.870     0.840
 Competiti                                           
 ve bids                                             
 (trln                                               
 rph)                                                
 - Non      -         0.050     -          0.030     0.060 
 competiti                                           
 ve bids                                             
 (trln                                               
 rph)                                                
 Lowest     7.00000   8.50000   8.56000    8.88000   9.10000
 yield                                               
 (pct)                                               
 Highest    7.74000   8.73000   8.88000    9.20000   10.12000
 yield                                               
 (pct)                                               
 Weighted   7.05889   8.58626   8.63441    8.93690   9.19930
 avg yield                                           
 Bid-to-co  1.99      1.65      1.10       1.07      1.42
 ver ratio                                           
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,620 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

