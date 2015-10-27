TABLE-Indonesia raises 10 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

JAKARTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10 trillion rupiah ($734.21 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 7 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 12.66 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.99 for the eight-month t-bill. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 8-mth 6-yr 11-yr 16-yr 29-yr T-bill <IDFR005 <IDFR0056 <IDFR007 3=> => 3=> Incoming 1.790 1.985 4.492 3.1135 1.276 bids (trln rph) Winning 0.900 1.200 4.100 2.900 0.900 bids (trln rph) - 0.900 1.150 4.100 2.870 0.840 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.050 - 0.030 0.060 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 7.00000 8.50000 8.56000 8.88000 9.10000 yield (pct) Highest 7.74000 8.73000 8.88000 9.20000 10.12000 yield (pct) Weighted 7.05889 8.58626 8.63441 8.93690 9.19930 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.99 1.65 1.10 1.07 1.42 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,620 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)