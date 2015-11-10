FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 9 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target
November 10, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia raises 9 trln rupiah at bond auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 9 trillion rupiah worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday,
above the indicative target of 6 trillion rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 13.68 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.84 for the one-year
t-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            3-mth     1-yr      11-yr      21-yr
            T-bill    T-bill    <IDFR0056             
                                =>         
 Incoming   1.221     1.750     8.108      2.598
 bids                                      
 (trln                                     
 rph)                                      
 Winning    0.800     0.950     5.100      2.150
 bids                                      
 (trln                                     
 rph)                                      
 -          0.800     0.950     5.050      1.940
 Competiti                                 
 ve bids                                   
 (trln                                     
 rph)                                      
 - Non      -         -         0.050      0.210
 competiti                                 
 ve bids                                   
 (trln                                     
 rph)                                      
 Lowest     6.10000   7.00000   8.56000    9.00000
 yield                                     
 (pct)                                     
 Highest    7.25000   8.00000   9.05000    10.12000
 yield                                     
 (pct)                                     
 Weighted   6.34219   7.22368   8.65374    9.06714
 avg yield                                 
 Bid-to-co  1.53      1.84      1.59       1.21
 ver ratio                                 
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
