TABLE-Indonesia sells 9 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
#Financials
November 24, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 9 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 9 trillion rupiah ($656.69 million) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 6
trillion rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 17.86 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.35 for the six-year
bond.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            8-mth     6-yr       11-yr     16-yr
            T-bill    <IDFR0053  <IDFR005             
                      =>         6=>       
 Incoming   1.525     4.5239     8.9235    2.886 
 bids                                      
 (trln                                     
 rph)                                      
 Winning    1.000     1.350      4.750     1.900
 bids                                      
 (trln                                     
 rph)                                      
 -          1.000     1.140      4.690     1.815
 Competiti                                 
 ve bids                                   
 (trln                                     
 rph)                                      
 - Non      -         0.210      0.060     0.085
 competiti                                 
 ve bids                                   
 (trln                                     
 rph)                                      
 Lowest     7.05000   8.51000    8.55000   8.78000
 yield                                     
 (pct)                                     
 Highest    7.40000   8.95000    9.05000   9.02000
 yield                                     
 (pct)                                     
 Weighted   7.11350   8.52983    8.60499   8.86981
 avg yield                                 
 Bid-to-co  1.53      3.35       1.88      1.52
 ver ratio                                 
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. 
($1 = 13,705 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

