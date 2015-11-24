TABLE-Indonesia sells 9 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 9 trillion rupiah ($656.69 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 6 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 17.86 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.35 for the six-year bond. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 8-mth 6-yr 11-yr 16-yr T-bill <IDFR0053 <IDFR005 => 6=> Incoming 1.525 4.5239 8.9235 2.886 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.000 1.350 4.750 1.900 bids (trln rph) - 1.000 1.140 4.690 1.815 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.210 0.060 0.085 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 7.05000 8.51000 8.55000 8.78000 yield (pct) Highest 7.40000 8.95000 9.05000 9.02000 yield (pct) Weighted 7.11350 8.52983 8.60499 8.86981 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.53 3.35 1.88 1.52 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,705 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)