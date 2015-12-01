FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 9 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
#Asia
December 1, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 9 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 9
trillion rupiah ($653.1 million) worth of conventional bonds at
an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 6 trillion
rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 18.9 trillion rupiah. 
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 7.7 for the 16-year
bonds.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            3-mth      1-yr      6-yr       11-yr     16-yr
            T-bill     T-bill    <IDFR0053  <IDFR005  <IDFR0073
                                 =>         6=>       =>
 Incoming   2.361      1.001     3.427      7.867     4.237
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning    1.000      0.900     2.700      3.850     0.550
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -          1.000      0.900     2.530      3.700     0.435
 Competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non      -          -         0.170      0.150     0.115
 competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest     6.11000    7.25000   8.35000    8.50000   8.69000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest    7.50000    8.50000   8.95000    9.05000   8.99000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted   6.28265    7.28778   8.42731    8.52165   8.70966
 avg yield                                            
 Bid-to-co  2.36       1.11      1.27       2.04      7.70
 ver ratio                                            
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
 
 ($1 = 13,780.0000 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta;
Editing by Anand Basu)

