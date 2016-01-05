FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, as targeted
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2016 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, as targeted

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12
trillion rupiah ($866.4 million) worth of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, in line with the indicative target. 
    Total incoming bids were 26.2 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.55 for the five-year
bond.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
                3-mth     1-yr      5-yr       10-yr     20-yr
                T-bill    T-bill    <IDFR0053  <IDFR005  <IDFR0072
                                    =>         6=>       =>
 Incoming bids  1.951     2.825     8.418      11.247    1.763
 (trln rph)                                              
 Winning bids   1.000     1.750     3.300      4.650     1.300
 (trln rph)                                              
 - Competitive  1.000     0.875     2.940      4.065     1.160
 bids                                                    
 (trln rph)                                              
 - Non          -         0.875     0.360      0.585     0.140 
 competitive                                             
 bids                                                    
 (trln rph)                                              
 Lowest yield   6.35000   7.25000   8.70000    8.77000   8.95000
 (pct)                                                   
 Highest yield  7.75000   8.05000   9.10000    9.20000   9.18000
 (pct)                                                   
 Weighted avg   6.56300   7.51663   8.81961    8.82997   9.02932
 yield                                                   
 Bid-to-cover   1.95      1.61      2.55       2.42      1.36
 ratio                                                   
                                          
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,850 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.