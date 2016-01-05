TABLE-Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, as targeted

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12 trillion rupiah ($866.4 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with the indicative target. Total incoming bids were 26.2 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.55 for the five-year bond. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0053 <IDFR005 <IDFR0072 => 6=> => Incoming bids 1.951 2.825 8.418 11.247 1.763 (trln rph) Winning bids 1.000 1.750 3.300 4.650 1.300 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.000 0.875 2.940 4.065 1.160 bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.875 0.360 0.585 0.140 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 6.35000 7.25000 8.70000 8.77000 8.95000 (pct) Highest yield 7.75000 8.05000 9.10000 9.20000 9.18000 (pct) Weighted avg 6.56300 7.51663 8.81961 8.82997 9.02932 yield Bid-to-cover 1.95 1.61 2.55 2.42 1.36 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,850 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)