TABLE-Indonesia sells 14 trillion rupiah of bonds at auction
January 19, 2016 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 14 trillion rupiah of bonds at auction

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.01 billion) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 25 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.97 for the one-year
T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
              1-yr       Bonds        Bonds        Bonds
              T-bills    maturing     maturing     maturing
                         Sep 2026     May 2031     May 2036
                                                              
 Incoming     6.685      13.2403      3.003        2.0769
 bids (trln                                        
 rph)                                              
 Winning      2.250      9.050        1.900        0.800
 bids (trln                                        
 rph)                                              
 -            1.125      8.765        1.805        0.740
 Competitive                                       
 bids                                              
 (trln rph)                                        
 - Non        1.125      0.285        0.095        0.060 
 competitive                                       
 bids                                              
 (trln rph)                                        
 Lowest       7.10000    8.53000      8.75000      8.80000
 yield (pct)                                       
 Highest      7.80000    8.95000      8.93000      9.89000
 yield (pct)                                       
 Weighted     7.23111    8.61369      8.84946      8.87608
 avg yield                                         
 Bid-to-cove  2.97       1.46         1.58         2.60
 r ratio                                           
                              
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,875 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

