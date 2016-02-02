FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
February 2, 2016 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Finance ministry corrects competitive bids to 2.065 trillion
rupiah from 1.810 trillion rupiah, and non-competitive bids to
0.885 trillion rupiah from 1.140 trillion rupiah)
    JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold
15 trillion rupiah ($1.10 billion) worth of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah.
 
    Total incoming bids were 34.64 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.82 for the three-month
T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            3-mth      1-yr      Bonds      Bonds      Bonds
            T-bills    T-bills   maturing   maturing   maturing
                                 Jul 2021   Sep 2026   May 2031
                                 <IDFR0053  <IDFR0056  <IDFR0073
                                 =>         =>         =>
 Incoming   3.823      5.1765    8.927      8.899      7.814 
 bids                                                  
 (trln                                                 
 rph)                                                  
 Winning    1.000      2.000     2.950      3.300      5.750
 bids                                                  
 (trln                                                 
 rph)                                                  
 -          1.000      1.000     2.065      2.470      5.360
 Competiti                                             
 ve bids                                               
 (trln                                                 
 rph)                                                  
 - Non      -          1.000     0.885      0.830      0.390
 competiti                                             
 ve bids                                               
 (trln                                                 
 rph)                                                  
 Lowest     5.50000    6.50000   7.93000    8.02000    8.37000
 yield                                                 
 (pct)                                                 
 Highest    6.25000    7.30000   8.40000    8.40000    9.66000
 yield                                                 
 (pct)                                                 
 Weighted   5.58925    6.81600   7.97286    8.07759    8.41984
 avg yield                                             
 Bid-to-co  3.82       2.59      3.03       2.70       1.36
 ver ratio                                             
                              
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,680 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sam Holmes)

