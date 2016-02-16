FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 16.3 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
February 16, 2016 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 16.3 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 16.3 trillion rupiah ($1.22 billion) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 24.65 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.95 for the one-year
t-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
              1-yr       Bonds        Bonds        Bonds
              T-bills    maturing     maturing     maturing
                         Sep 2026     May 2031     May 2036
                                                              
 Incoming     5.905      7.587        4.0275       7.129 
 bids (trln                                        
 rph)                                              
 Winning      2.000      5.250        2.700        6.350 
 bids (trln                                        
 rph)                                              
 -            1.000      3.675        2.395        5.944
 Competitive                                       
 bids                                              
 (trln rph)                                        
 - Non        1.000      1.575        0.305        0.406
 competitive                                       
 bids                                              
 (trln rph)                                        
 Lowest       6.30000    7.89000      8.22000      8.23000
 yield (pct)                                       
 Highest      7.00000    8.25000      8.75000      8.50000
 yield (pct)                                       
 Weighted     6.37900    7.95995      8.28917      8.32967
 avg yield                                         
 Bid-to-cove  2.95       1.45         1.49         1.12
 r ratio                                           
              
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,395 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
