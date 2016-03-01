FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 15.6 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
#Asia
March 1, 2016 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 15.6 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 15.6 trillion rupiah ($1.17 billion) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 26.58 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.29 for the bonds
maturing in July 2021.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            3-mth     1-yr      Bonds      Bonds      Bonds
            T-bills   T-bills   maturing   maturing   maturing
                                Jul 2021   Sep 2026   May 2036
                                <IDFR0053  <IDFR0056  <IDFR0072=
                                =>         =>         >
 Incoming   2.325     2.818     5.430      11.928     4.0766 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning    2.000     2.000     1.650      8.050      1.900 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -          2.000     1.502     1.390      6.751      1.640 
 Competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non      -         0.498     0.260      1.299      0.260 
 competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest     5.45000   6.00000   7.80000    8.24000    8.60000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest    6.35000   7.00000   8.38000    8.50000    8.99000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted   5.54640   6.31804   7.94935    8.28980    8.65887
 avg yield                                            
 Bid-to-co  1.16      1.41      3.29       1.48       2.15
 ver ratio                                            
              
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,345 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

