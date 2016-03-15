TABLE-Indonesia sells 16.2 trln rupiah of bonds at auction; above target

JAKARTA, March 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 16.2 trillion rupiah ($1.23 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 22.08 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.74 for the bonds maturing in May 2031. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr Bonds Bonds Bonds Bonds T-bills maturing maturing maturing maturing Jul 2021 May 2031 May 2036 Feb 2044 <IDFR005 <IDFR0073 <IDFR0072 <IDFR0067= 3=> => => > Incoming 2.140 7.135 4.788 5.7545 2.2578 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.500 4.900 2.750 4.900 2.150 bids (trln rph) - 1.300 3.430 2.459 4.550 1.796 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non 0.200 1.470 0.291 0.350 0.354 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.05000 7.27000 8.17000 8.20000 8.55000 yield (pct) Highest 6.75000 7.75000 8.75000 8.60000 8.80000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.26235 7.33986 8.21419 8.24995 8.63481 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.43 1.46 1.74 1.17 1.05 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,175 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)