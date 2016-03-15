FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 16.2 trln rupiah of bonds at auction; above target
#Asia
March 15, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 16.2 trln rupiah of bonds at auction; above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 16.2 trillion rupiah ($1.23 billion) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 22.08 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.74 for the bonds
maturing in May 2031.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            1-yr      Bonds     Bonds      Bonds      Bonds
            T-bills   maturing  maturing   maturing   maturing
                      Jul 2021  May 2031   May 2036   Feb 2044
                      <IDFR005  <IDFR0073  <IDFR0072  <IDFR0067=
                      3=>       =>         =>         >
 Incoming   2.140     7.135     4.788      5.7545     2.2578 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning    1.500     4.900     2.750      4.900      2.150 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -          1.300     3.430     2.459      4.550      1.796 
 Competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non      0.200     1.470     0.291      0.350      0.354 
 competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest     6.05000   7.27000   8.17000    8.20000    8.55000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest    6.75000   7.75000   8.75000    8.60000    8.80000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted   6.26235   7.33986   8.21419    8.24995    8.63481
 avg yield                                            
 Bid-to-co  1.43      1.46      1.74       1.17       1.05
 ver ratio                                            
              
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,175 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

