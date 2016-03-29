FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia auctions bonds worth 10 trln rupiah, below target
March 29, 2016

TABLE-Indonesia auctions bonds worth 10 trln rupiah, below target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10 trillion rupiah ($745.99
million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 16.05 trillion rupiah.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.18 for the bonds maturing in May 2031.
    Following is results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent.
    
                      1-yr T-bills  Bonds maturing Sep  Bonds maturing May  Bonds maturing May
                                    2026                2031                2036            
                                                                            
 Incoming bids        2.030         3.637               5.019               5.3608 
                                                                            
 Winning bids         1.900         2.700               2.300               3.100 
                                                                            
 - Competitive bids   1.680         2.415               2.185               2.761 
                                                                            
 - Non competitive    0.220         0.285               0.115               0.339 
 bids                                                                       
                                                                            
 Lowest yield         5.95000       7.80000             8.25000             8.24000
                                                                            
 Highest yield        6.75000       8.02000             8.50000             8.60000
                                                                            
 Weighted avg yield   6.39211       7.86973             8.30215             8.31994
                                                                            
 Bid-to-cover ratio   1.07          1.35                2.18                1.73
                                                                            
              
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry.
 ($1 = 13,405 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

