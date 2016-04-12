FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 18 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
April 12, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 18 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.37 billion) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 32.03 trillion rupiah, almost
double the 16.05 trillion rupiah received in the previous
auction on March 29.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.38 for the three-month
T-bills.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            3-mth     1-yr      Bonds      Bonds      Bonds
            T-bills   T-bills   maturing   maturing   maturing
                                Jul 2021   Sep 2026   May 2031
                                <IDFR0053  <IDFR0056  <IDFR0073=
                                =>         =>         >
 Incoming   4.755     3.040     3.0557     11.096     10.084 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning    2.000     2.000     1.300      6.650      6.050 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -          2.000     1.800     1.250      4.729      4.235 
 Competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non      -         0.200     0.050      1.921      1.815 
 competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest     5.39000   6.30000   7.28000    7.49000    7.72000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest    6.20000   6.69000   7.48000    7.64000    7.97000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted   5.47600   6.35500   7.32987    7.52318    7.79986
 avg yield                                            
 Bid-to-co  2.38      1.52      2.35       1.67       1.67
 ver ratio                                            
              
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,111 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
