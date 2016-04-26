FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 13.4 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
April 26, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 13.4 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 13.4 trillion rupiah ($1.02 billion) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 24.41 trillion rupiah, lower than
the 32.03 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
April 12.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.94 for the bonds
maturing in May 2036.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            T-bills   Bonds     Bonds      Bonds      Bonds
            maturing  maturing  maturing   maturing   maturing
            Jan 2017  Jul 2021  Sep 2026   May 2036   Feb 2044
                      <IDFR005  <IDFR0056  <IDFR0072  <IDFR0067=
                      3=>       =>         =>         >
 Incoming   4.746     4.041     8.9505     4.5254     2.1485 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning    3.000     2.850     4.700      1.150      1.700 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -          3.000     2.235     3.6135     0.805      1.457 
 Competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non      -         0.615     1.0865     0.345      0.243 
 competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest     5.80000   7.35000   7.64000    7.86000    7.95000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest    7.00000   7.55000   8.10000    9.00000    8.50000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted   5.90000   7.38887   7.66996    7.86981    8.12451
 avg yield                                            
 Bid-to-co  1.58      1.42      1.90       3.94       1.26
 ver ratio                                            
              
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,200 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
