TABLE-Indonesia sells 13.4 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 13.4 trillion rupiah ($1.02 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 24.41 trillion rupiah, lower than the 32.03 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on April 12. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.94 for the bonds maturing in May 2036. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Jan 2017 Jul 2021 Sep 2026 May 2036 Feb 2044 <IDFR005 <IDFR0056 <IDFR0072 <IDFR0067= 3=> => => > Incoming 4.746 4.041 8.9505 4.5254 2.1485 bids (trln rph) Winning 3.000 2.850 4.700 1.150 1.700 bids (trln rph) - 3.000 2.235 3.6135 0.805 1.457 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.615 1.0865 0.345 0.243 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.80000 7.35000 7.64000 7.86000 7.95000 yield (pct) Highest 7.00000 7.55000 8.10000 9.00000 8.50000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.90000 7.38887 7.66996 7.86981 8.12451 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.58 1.42 1.90 3.94 1.26 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,200 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)