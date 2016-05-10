TABLE-Indonesia sells $463 mln of bonds at auction, half of target

JAKARTA, May 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 6.15 trillion rupiah ($462.75 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, half of the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said. Total incoming bids were 13.43 trillion rupiah, lower than the 24.41 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on April 26. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.06 for the bonds maturing in May 2036. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-month 1-year Bonds Bonds Bonds T-bills T-bills maturing maturing maturing Jul 2021 May 2031 May 2036 <IDFR0053 <IDFR0073 <IDFR0072= => => > Incoming 1.775 2.551 2.9315 3.1144 3.060 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.000 1.600 1.350 1.200 1.000 bids (trln rph) - 1.000 1.400 1.292 1.107 0.735 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.200 0.058 0.093 0.265 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.49000 5.80000 7.46000 7.95000 7.93000 yield (pct) Highest 6.27000 7.00000 7.65000 8.20000 8.40000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.65680 6.23143 7.49823 7.99295 7.99648 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.78 1.59 2.17 2.60 3.06 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,290 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)