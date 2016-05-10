FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells $463 mln of bonds at auction, half of target
May 10, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells $463 mln of bonds at auction, half of target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 6.15 trillion
rupiah ($462.75 million) worth of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, half of the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah,
the finance ministry's financing and risk management office
said. 
    Total incoming bids were 13.43 trillion rupiah, lower than
the 24.41 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
April 26.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.06 for the bonds
maturing in May 2036.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            3-month   1-year    Bonds      Bonds      Bonds
            T-bills   T-bills   maturing   maturing   maturing
                                Jul 2021   May 2031   May 2036
                                <IDFR0053  <IDFR0073  <IDFR0072=
                                =>         =>         >
 Incoming   1.775     2.551     2.9315     3.1144     3.060
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning    1.000     1.600     1.350      1.200      1.000 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -          1.000     1.400     1.292      1.107      0.735 
 Competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non      -         0.200     0.058      0.093      0.265 
 competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest     5.49000   5.80000   7.46000    7.95000    7.93000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest    6.27000   7.00000   7.65000    8.20000    8.40000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted   5.65680   6.23143   7.49823    7.99295    7.99648
 avg yield                                            
 Bid-to-co  1.78      1.59      2.17       2.60       3.06
 ver ratio                                            
              
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,290 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
