FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indonesia sells 9.99 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, below target
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 24, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 9.99 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, below target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 9.99 trillion
rupiah ($730.26 million) worth of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, below the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the
finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.
 
    Total incoming bids were 14.69 trillion rupiah, higher than
the 13.43 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
May 10.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.95 for the bonds
maturing in May 2031.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            T-bills     Bonds        Bonds         Bonds
            maturing    maturing     maturing May  maturing
            Feb 2017    Sep 2026     2031          May 2036
                                                              
 Incoming   0.890       6.3325       3.980         3.4836
 bids                                              
 (trln                                             
 rph)                                              
 Winning    0.890       4.700        1.350         3.050 
 bids                                              
 (trln                                             
 rph)                                              
 -          0.890       4.054        0.945         2.150
 Competiti                                         
 ve bids                                           
 (trln                                             
 rph)                                              
 - Non      -           0.646        0.405         0.900 
 competiti                                         
 ve bids                                           
 (trln                                             
 rph)                                              
 Lowest     6.00000     7.90000      8.12000       8.09000
 yield                                             
 (pct)                                             
 Highest    6.70000     8.15000      8.35000       8.30000
 yield                                             
 (pct)                                             
 Weighted   6.43775     7.97700      8.14964       8.15696
 avg yield                                         
 Bid-to-co  1.00        1.35         2.95          1.14
 ver ratio                                         
              
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,680 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.