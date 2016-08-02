FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 18 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
#Asia
August 2, 2016 / 8:22 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 18 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold
18 trillion rupiah ($1.38 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah.
 
    Total incoming bids were 45.88 trillion rupiah, lower than
46.85 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on July
19.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.89 for the bonds
maturing in September 2026.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
           T-bills   T-bills    Bonds      Bonds      Bonds
           maturing  maturing   maturing   maturing   maturing
           Nov 2016  Aug 2017   July 2021  Sep 2026   May 2031
                                <IDFR0053  <IDFR0056  <IDFR0073=
                                =>         =>         >
 Incoming  3.451     2.857      14.8796    16.7218    7.9737
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning   2.000     1.250      4.850      4.300      5.600
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -         2.000     1.050      3.395      3.010      3.920 
 Competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non     -         0.200      1.455      1.290      1.680
 competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest    5.25000   6.08000    6.59000    6.83000    7.11000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest   6.25000   6.75000    7.00000    7.50000    8.20000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted  5.34725   6.09952    6.64090    6.85827    7.18357
 avg                                                  
 yield                                                
 Bid-to-c  1.73      2.29       3.07       3.89       1.42
 over                                                 
 ratio                                                
              
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.($1 = 13,090 rupiah)    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

