a year ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 18 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
#Financials
August 16, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 18 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 18 trillion
rupiah ($1.37 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above
the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the Finance
Ministry said. 
    Total incoming bids were 36.96 trillion rupiah, lower than
45.88 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Aug.
2.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.74 for the t-bills
maturing in May 2017.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
                T-bills   Bonds        Bonds        Bonds
                maturing  maturing     maturing     maturing May
                May 2017  July 2021    May 2031     2036
                                                               
 Incoming bids  9.4824    12.2238      9.1222       6.1328
 (trln rph)                                         
 Winning bids   2.0000    3.550        6.700        5.750
 (trln rph)                                         
 - Competitive  2.000     2.485        4.690        4.211
 bids                                               
 (trln rph)                                         
 - Non          -         1.065        2.010        1.539
 competitive                                        
 bids                                               
 (trln rph)                                         
 Lowest yield   5.75000   6.57000      7.17000      7.28000
 (pct)                                              
 Highest yield  6.25000   6.79000      7.29000      7.40000
 (pct)                                              
 Weighted avg   5.81434   6.61373      7.19999      7.31998
 yield                                              
 Bid-to-cover   4.74      3.44         1.36         1.07
 ratio                                              
              
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.($1 = 13,098 rupiah)    

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
