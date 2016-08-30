TABLE-Indonesia sells 13 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

JAKARTA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 13 trillion rupiah ($979.65 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 22.12 trillion rupiah, lower than 36.96 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on August 16. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.91 for the bonds maturing in May 2036 . Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Dec 2016 Aug 2017 Sep 2026 May 2031 May 2036 <IDFR0056 <IDFR0073 <IDFR0072= => => > Incoming 2.3744 0.9931 10.7544 4.0595 3.9349 bids (trln rph) Winning 2.000 - 6.800 2.850 1.350 bids (trln rph) - 2.000 - 4.852 2.634 0.945 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - - 1.948 0.216 0.405 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.40000 6.10000 7.08000 7.36000 7.46000 yield (pct) Highest 6.10000 6.75000 7.32000 7.54000 7.75000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.60306 - 7.13985 7.39983 7.47993 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.19 - 1.58 1.42 2.91 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,270 rupiah) (Compiling by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)