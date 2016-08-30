FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 13 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target
August 30, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 13 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 13 trillion
rupiah ($979.65 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative
target of 12 trillion rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 22.12 trillion rupiah, lower than 36.96 trillion
rupiah received in the previous auction on August 16. 
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.91 for the bonds maturing in May 2036
.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
            T-bills   T-bills   Bonds      Bonds      Bonds
            maturing  maturing  maturing   maturing   maturing
            Dec 2016  Aug 2017  Sep 2026   May 2031   May 2036
                                <IDFR0056  <IDFR0073  <IDFR0072=
                                =>         =>         >
                                                      
 Incoming   2.3744    0.9931    10.7544    4.0595     3.9349
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning    2.000     -         6.800      2.850      1.350
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -          2.000     -         4.852      2.634      0.945
 Competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non      -         -         1.948      0.216      0.405 
 competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest     5.40000   6.10000   7.08000    7.36000    7.46000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest    6.10000   6.75000   7.32000    7.54000    7.75000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted   5.60306   -         7.13985    7.39983    7.47993
 avg yield                                            
 Bid-to-co  1.19      -         1.58       1.42       2.91
 ver ratio                                            
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids
absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,270 rupiah)
    

 (Compiling by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
