TABLE-Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, as targeted

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12 trillion rupiah ($910.82 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with the indicative target. Total incoming bids were 16.53 trillion rupiah, lower than 22.12 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on August 30. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.55 for the t-bills maturing in September 2017. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Sept May 2022 May 2027 May 2031 Feb 2044 2017 <IDFR006 <IDFR0059 <IDFR0073 <IDFR0067= 1=> => => > Incoming 2.331 3.575 5.415 1.5373 3.6713 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.500 3.250 3.850 - 3.400 bids (trln rph) - 0.900 2.637 3.220 - 3.000 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non 0.600 0.613 0.630 - 0.400 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.10000 6.70000 6.95000 7.25000 7.55000 yield (pct) Highest 6.70000 6.92000 7.40000 7.50000 8.50000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.14700 6.78460 7.02381 - 7.60075 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.55 1.10 1.41 - 1.08 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,175 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)