a year ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, as targeted
September 13, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, as targeted

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 12 trillion rupiah ($910.82 million) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, in line with the indicative target. 
    Total incoming bids were 16.53 trillion rupiah, lower than
22.12 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on August
30. 
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.55 for the t-bills
maturing in September 2017.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            T-bills   Bonds     Bonds      Bonds      Bonds
            maturing  maturing  maturing   maturing   maturing
            Sept      May 2022  May 2027   May 2031   Feb 2044
            2017      <IDFR006  <IDFR0059  <IDFR0073  <IDFR0067=
                      1=>       =>         =>         >
                                                      
 Incoming   2.331     3.575     5.415      1.5373     3.6713 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning    1.500     3.250     3.850      -          3.400 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -          0.900     2.637     3.220      -          3.000 
 Competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non      0.600     0.613     0.630      -          0.400 
 competiti                                            
 ve bids                                              
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest     6.10000   6.70000   6.95000    7.25000    7.55000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest    6.70000   6.92000   7.40000    7.50000    8.50000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted   6.14700   6.78460   7.02381    -          7.60075
 avg yield                                            
 Bid-to-co  1.55      1.10      1.41       -          1.08
 ver ratio                                            
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. 
    
    ($1 = 13,175 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

