TABLE-Indonesia sells 14 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.08 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 19.73 trillion rupiah compared with 16.53 trillion rupiah, received in the previous auction on September 13. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.91 for the bonds maturing in May 2027. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing June May 2022 May 2027 May 2036 2017 <IDFR006 <IDFR0059 <IDFR0072 1=> => => Incoming 2.225 6.5013 6.4959 4.5082 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.350 5.900 3.400 3.350 bids (trln rph) - 1.350 4.604 2.380 2.759 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - 1.296 1.020 0.591 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.95000 6.68000 6.85000 7.25000 yield (pct) Highest 6.60000 6.90000 7.27000 8.00000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.00926 6.72979 6.90395 7.35880 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.65 1.10 1.91 1.35 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,945 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)