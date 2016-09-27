FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
September 27, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 14 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14
trillion rupiah ($1.08 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. 
    Total incoming bids were 19.73 trillion rupiah compared with
16.53 trillion rupiah, received in the previous auction on
September 13. 
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.91 for the bonds
maturing in May 2027.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
            T-bills   Bonds     Bonds      Bonds
            maturing  maturing  maturing   maturing
            June      May 2022  May 2027   May 2036
            2017      <IDFR006  <IDFR0059  <IDFR0072
                      1=>       =>         =>
                                           
 Incoming   2.225     6.5013    6.4959     4.5082
 bids                                      
 (trln                                     
 rph)                                      
 Winning    1.350     5.900     3.400      3.350
 bids                                      
 (trln                                     
 rph)                                      
 -          1.350     4.604     2.380      2.759
 Competiti                                 
 ve bids                                   
 (trln                                     
 rph)                                      
 - Non      -         1.296     1.020      0.591
 competiti                                 
 ve bids                                   
 (trln                                     
 rph)                                      
 Lowest     5.95000   6.68000   6.85000    7.25000
 yield                                     
 (pct)                                     
 Highest    6.60000   6.90000   7.27000    8.00000
 yield                                     
 (pct)                                     
 Weighted   6.00926   6.72979   6.90395    7.35880
 avg yield                                 
 Bid-to-co  1.65      1.10      1.91       1.35
 ver ratio                                 
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. 
    
    ($1 = 12,945 rupiah)   

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
