5 months ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 11.35 trln rupiah bonds at auction, below target
#Asia
March 14, 2017 / 8:55 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 11.35 trln rupiah bonds at auction, below target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 11.35 trillion rupiah ($849.04 million) of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, below the indicative target of 15 trillion
rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 26.44 trillion rupiah, lower than
the 35.26 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
Feb. 28.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.32 for the bonds
maturing in May 2022.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
           T-bills    T-bills     Bonds     Bonds     Bonds
           maturing   maturing    maturing  maturing  maturing
           June 2017  March 2018  May 2022  Aug 2032  May 2036
                                  <IDFR006  <IDFR007  <IDFR007
                                  1=>       4=>       2=>
 Incoming  4.660      4.2826      9.717     3.1209    4.6637 
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning   2.700      3.000       2.250     1.400     2.000
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -         1.350      2.000       1.575     0.980     1.400
 Competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non     1.350      1.000       0.675     0.420     0.600
 competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest    5.07000    5.90000     7.19000   7.75000   7.97000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest   5.50000    6.25000     7.45000   7.90000   8.15000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted  5.10944    6.06000     7.22927   7.78977   8.01990
 avg                                                  
 yield                                                
 Bid-to-c  1.73       1.43        4.32      2.23      2.33
 over                                                 
 ratio                                                
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,368 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

