5 months ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 18.65 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target
March 27, 2017 / 9:19 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 18.65 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 18.65 trillion rupiah ($1.40 billion) of bonds at an
auction on Monday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion
rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were 33.95 trillion rupiah, higher than
the 26.44 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
March 14.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.74 for the T-bills
maturing in March 2018.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
           T-bills    T-bills     Bonds     Bonds     Bonds
           maturing   maturing    maturing  maturing  maturing
           June 2017  March 2018  May 2027  Aug 2032  May 2036
                                  <IDFR005  <IDFR007  <IDFR007
                                  9=>       4=>       2=>
 Incoming  8.983      4.935       8.5966    5.6912    5.7436
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning   5.450      1.800       3.500     3.250     4.650
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -         2.950      0.900       2.450     2.275     3.460
 Competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non     2.500      0.900       1.050     0.975     1.190
 competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest    4.85000    6.02000     7.06000   7.46000   7.70000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest   5.30000    6.24000     7.35000   7.62000   8.00000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted  4.99664    6.05000     7.08604   7.50959   7.75989
 avg                                                  
 yield                                                
 Bid-to-c  1.65       2.74        2.46      1.75      1.24
 over                                                 
 ratio                                                
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,309 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

