4 months ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 17 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target
April 11, 2017 / 8:55 AM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 17 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 17 trillion rupiah ($1.28 billion) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were worth 41.89 trillion rupiah, higher
than the 33.95 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction
on March 27.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.85 for the bonds
maturing in May 2027.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
           T-bills    T-bills     Bonds     Bonds     Bonds
           maturing   maturing    maturing  maturing  maturing
           July 2017  April 2018  May 2022  May 2027  Aug 2032
                                  <IDFR006  <IDFR005  <IDFR007
                                  1=>       9=>       4=>
 Incoming  11.040     8.430       8.319     7.6948    6.4099
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning   5.000      5.000       2.750     2.000     2.250
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -         2.500      4.000       1.925     1.400     1.575
 Competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non     2.500      1.000       0.825     0.600     0.675
 competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest    4.79000    5.95000     6.77000   7.05000   7.40000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest   5.65000    6.25000     6.95000   7.18000   7.68000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted  4.92800    5.99093     6.81462   7.08745   7.46982
 avg                                                  
 yield                                                
 Bid-to-c  2.21       1.69        3.03      3.85      2.85
 over                                                 
 ratio                                                
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,281 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

