Indonesia sells 17 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target

JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 17 trillion rupiah ($1.28 billion) of bonds at an auction, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.

The T-bills maturing in July 2017 had a weighted average yield of 4.92800 percent while the T-bills maturing in April 2018's weighted average yield was 5.99093 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2027 had a weighted average yield of 7.08745 percent, higher than 7.08604 percent at the previous auction on Mar. 27.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2022 was 6.81462 percent.

The bonds maturing in August 2032 had a lower weighted average yield of 7.46982 percent, down from 7.50959 percent at the last auction.

Total incoming bids were worth 41.89 trillion rupiah, higher than the 33.95 trillion rupiah received in the auction on March 27.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.85 for the bonds maturing in May 2027.

($1 = 13,281 rupiah)