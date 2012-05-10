FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia aims to raise 6 trln rph in a debt auction
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia aims to raise 6 trln rph in a debt auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry aims to raise 6 trillion rupiah ($650.05 million) in a debt auction on May 14, the debt office said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry plans to sell three-month and one-year T-bills, as well as bonds with 10-year, 15-year and 20-year tenors.

Indonesia has sold 146.32 trillion rupiah in bonds as of May 2 this year, 53.8 percent of its total target for 2012 of 272 trillion rupiah, according to the debt office. ($1 = 9,230 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.