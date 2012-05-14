FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 775 bln rph of bonds, yields up
May 14, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 775 bln rph of bonds, yields up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 775 billion rupiah ($84.33
million) of government bonds in an auction on Monday at yields about 30 basis
points higher than the previous auction, according to data from the debt office.	
    Following are the results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.	
                    3-mth    1-yr      10-yr     15-yr    20-yr
                    T-bills  T-bills   bonds     bonds    bonds
                                       FR0061    FR0059   FR0058
 Incoming bids        2.655     2.780     3.511    2.100     2.263
 (trln rph)                                               
 Winning bids             -         -     0.500    0.275         -
 (trln rph)                                               
 - Competitive            -         -     0.455    0.220         -
 bids                                                     
 - Non competitive        -         -     0.045    0.055         -
 bids                                                     
 Lowest yield       3.50000   4.18750   6.28125  6.68750   7.00000
 (pct)                                                    
 Highest yield      4.25000   5.00000   6.59375  7.00000   7.50000
 (pct)                                                    
 Weighted avg             -         -   6.29808  6.68750         -
 yield                                                    
 Bid-to-cover             -         -      7.02     7.64         -
 ratio                                                    
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry.	
    ($1 = 9,190 rupiah)	
	
 (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

