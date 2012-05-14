FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises 775 bln rupiah in debt auction
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia raises 775 bln rupiah in debt auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia only raised 775 billion rupiah ($84.33 million) in a debt auction on Monday after aiming for sales of 6 trillion rupiah, the debt office said, on speculation that foreign investors avoided high exchange-rate risks.

The finance ministry has raised 25.02 trillion rupiah from debt auctions this quarter out of a 46.5 trillion rupiah target. It raised 60.387 trillion rupiah in the first quarter.

Foreign investors have sold 2.78 trillion rupiah of Indonesian government bonds this quarter, taking down their ownership to 29 percent of total outstanding bonds, data as of May 11 from the debt office showed.

$1 = 9,190 rupiah Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.