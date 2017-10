JAKARTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry aims to raise 5 trillion rupiah ($527.15 million) in a debt auction on June 5, the debt office said on Thursday.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy plans to sell one-year T-bills as well as long-term bonds maturing in 2017, 2022, and 2032, according to the statement. ($1 = 9,485 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)