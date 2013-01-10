FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia aims to raise 7 trln rph in Jan. 15 debt auction
January 10, 2013

Indonesia aims to raise 7 trln rph in Jan. 15 debt auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to raise 7 trillion rupiah ($724.64 million) worth of government bonds at auction on Jan. 15, the finance ministry’s debt office said on Thursday.

The ministry plans to sell 3-month and 1-year T-bills, as well as long term bonds with a 5-, 10- and 20-year maturity.

Indonesia is targeting a total issuance worth 57.5 trillion rupiah in the first quarter, slightly less than the 60.39 trillion rupiah in the same quarter last year.

$1 = 9,660 rupiah Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher

